Saturday marks first Wabashiki Full Moon ride of 2021
While "temperatures" remain cold... "weather conditions" are not stopping some bicyclists.
The 1st "wabashiki full moon ride" of the 20-21 season is planned "for saturday".
It will be a "10"-mile ride "through the river bottoms".
"this ride" is used as a fundraiser "for the griffin bike park".
"we're getting a little bit of everybody out.
From the hardcore riders all the way to new riders.
From the hardcore riders all the way to new riders.
Whats great about having a van in the middle is if you get a new rider out there and they decide its too much after four and a half, we can load them in the van and bring them back" ////// "the ride" will begin this saturday at "6"-o'clock in the evening.
Those interested in joining..
Can show-up "at the dewey point trailhead".
Just be sure to bring a "5"-dollar entry fee with you..
"cash-only".