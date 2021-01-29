Minor blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, low-intensity IED detonated | Oneindia News

The government's annual Economic Survey has said that the new farm laws herald a new era of market freedom which can go a long way in improving lives of small and marginal farmers in India.

A massive crowd gathered today for a farmers' Mahapanchayat or meeting called by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

A very low-intensity IEDwas detonated near the Israeli embassy in the heart of central Delhi on Friday evening, no injuries or property damage, apart from shattered windscreens of nearby cars, has been reported.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is on a two-day visit beginning on Saturday to take stock of the BJP's preparedness ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

#IsraelEmbassy #FarmerMahapanchayat #IEDBlast