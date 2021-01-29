Chip's Good Word - Chattanooga State Cooking Program

A local hotel is helping turn the classrooms into more of a cafe' setting.

Chip chapman programs for ou area.

One such program is for cooking and entertaining a couple of years ago they teamed up with him and of course the heavens chattanooga's first family of restaurants and restaurant chores now chattanooga state has a program that will train folks for ... the cooking and hospitality industry will be training chefs and staff who will be cooking for you in the coming years at our greats.

Local restaurants one of our local hotels is now showing their appreciation for the culinary shutter.

It's the marriott springhill suites downtown.

They have donated an entire dining room of furniture exclusively for the center.

This new look will transform their older classroom style to a more modern cafi style of learning and will also help when they host those gourmet luncheons.

The students preparing them come back years and years after this pandemic ... is gone.

I for one can't wait and i for one think they had in family for all the of god ... .

Chattanooga.

I'm chip chapman.

Make sure