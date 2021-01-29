Daviess County Jail Fighting COVID-19 Outbreak

The daviess county jail - fighting an outbreak of covid-19.... currently - 51 inmates have tested positive.... five staff members are also infected.... the jail tells us - the outbreak*is confined to one building.... there's still a chance for it to spread - but they're confident - they're doing everything they can - to minimize the infection.... the majority of the inmates of the 51 active cases that i was telling you about, theye either mild to moderate symptoms, and some of them are asymptomatic, so we have a nurse and a medical staff that trained for situations like this, and theye done an excellent job trying to mitigate the virus spread and care for the inmates?

All programing - with the exception of substance abuse - has been cancelled at this time.... visitation is also being limited....