SEC Probing Price Volatility of GameStop Stock

The SEC saying it is evaluating certain stocks trading prices following a tumultuous week on Wall Street.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
The SEC saying it is evaluating certain stocks trading prices following a tumultuous week on Wall Street.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
As investors watched the GameStop stock chaos, AOC, Ted Cruz, and more called for an investigation. Some urged the SEC to look into..
The stock market is rebounding after the worst dip yesterday since the fall. But a local investment expert is concerned about the..