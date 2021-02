Credit: In The Know: Shop Small

Start your day with BLK & Bold specialty coffee — more than just a cup of joe, this brand has a social mission.

BLK & Bold is one of the first Black-owned and nationally distributed specialty coffee brands.

But this company is more than just a cup of joe.

Founders Rod Johnson and Pernell Cezar also donate 5 percent of their profits to causes that help alleviate youth homelessness.