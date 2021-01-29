SEC Probing Price Volatility of GameStop Stock

The SEC saying it is evaluating certain stocks trading prices following a tumultuous week on Wall Street.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
The SEC saying it is evaluating certain stocks trading prices following a tumultuous week on Wall Street.
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
U.S. regulators warned Friday of "extreme stock price volatility" and will review questionable actions amid a fight over GameStop..
The stock market is rebounding after the worst dip yesterday since the fall. But a local investment expert is concerned about the..