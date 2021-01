Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Years have passed since terror group Boko Haram took hundreds of girls from their school in Nigeria.

But the wounds are still raw and many of the Chibok girls are still missing.

CNN’s Zain Asher spoke with one mother fighting to find her daughter.

She traveled to New York to meet with world leaders at the United Nations to remind them: her daughter is alive, and the girls still need help.