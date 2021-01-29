EKU Changing Conferences Noon 012921

All 16 sports programs moving to Atlantic Sun officially July 1st.

Eastern Kentucky University to move to a new conference.

And all 16 of its athletics teams will join the asun conference on july 1, 2021, vice president and director of athletics matt roan announced today.

All eku teams will be immediately eligible for conference awards, postseason play and ncaa tournament automatic bids.

