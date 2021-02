Colette: former French Resistance member confronts fascism and family trauma after 75 years

On the anniversary of the start of the Nuremberg trials, 90-year-old Colette Marin-Catherine confronts her past by visiting the Nazi concentration camp in Germany where her brother was killed.

As a young girl, she had been a member of the French resistance and had always refused to set foot in Germany.

That changes when a young history student named Lucie enters her life.

Prepared to reopen old wounds and revisit the terrors of that time, Marin-Catherine offers important lessons