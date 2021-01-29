Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Is 66% Effective in Global Trial

The single-shot vaccine was found to be 66% effective against moderate to severe illness in a global phase 3 trial.

Against severe disease, the vaccine was 85% effective globally in adults of all ages and racial groups.

In the United States, the vaccine was 72% effective against moderate and severe disease.

Despite other vaccines being around 95% effective, experts say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will still be useful.

A vaccine that's inexpensive, that's a single dose, and that has no cold chain requirements — that's pretty good.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN.

Johnson & Johnson is set to apply for emergency use authorization through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next week, hoping for a late February rollout