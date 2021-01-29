ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, January 29 that 2,647 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
012721 SNOW 11
WTVQ Lexington, KY
012721 SNOW 11
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, January 29 that 2,647 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Newsroom... the indiana state department of health is reporting just over 26 hundred new covid-19 cases statewide.
Just over 622- thousand hoosiers have now tested positive since the pandemic began.
Another 46 deaths have also been reported right here in indiana.
That brings the statewide deathtoll to more than 95- hundred.
On a local level, tippecanoe county reported 101ore cases and 1 new deaths as always, news 18 will continue keeping you up-to-date on the covid vaccine.
Head to our website wlfi dot com... for a link with
012721 SNOW 11
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 282 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.