ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, January 29 that 2,647 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Just over 622- thousand hoosiers have now tested positive since the pandemic began.

Another 46 deaths have also been reported right here in indiana.

That brings the statewide deathtoll to more than 95- hundred.

On a local level, tippecanoe county reported 101ore cases and 1 new deaths as always, news 18 will continue keeping you up-to-date on the covid vaccine.

