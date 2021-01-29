'I went to school and woke up in intensive care'

Hundreds of school children in Malaysia became seriously ill when they inhaled toxic gases from up to 40 tonnes of chemical waste that were dumped illegally into a river, This happened in 2019.
The BBC World Service's Olivia Le Poidevin visited Pasir Gudang,to meet some of the children who say they’re still suffering long-term effects because of what happened.The Malaysian government says it's doing more to tackle the problem of illegal waste dumping.
But some families are taking legal action.
