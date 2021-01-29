Wedding guest cap to increase in NY

Andrew Cuomo says weddings can increase capacity in March if infection rates continue to drop.

A fair amount of good news today.

The positivity rate continues to decline.

Cuomo says virtually no one caught covid as a result of the buffalo bills game that 7000 people attended.

He pointed out that they all had to test negative to attend.

And he says weddings will soon follow.

13:44 "all patrons who attend the event will be tested, you could ve 50% pacity of thevenues to be approved by the local health department and this will go into effect march 15th cuomo's administration admitted on thursday that