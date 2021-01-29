Keilar rolls the tape on Gov. Cuomo's nursing home death claims

CNN’s Brianna Keilar looks into the allegations that New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo’s administration undercounted Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes as Cuomo was telling the public that New York’s nursing home death toll was lower than most states.
