Democratic Lawmakers Push for Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks

According to a letter sent to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan.

28.

Reps.

Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and over 50 other House members are pushing for the relief measure.

One more check is not enough during this public health and economic crisis... Many families cannot afford to wait for eight months between payments, Via Jan.

28 Congressional Letter.

The letter itself didn't request a specific recurring amount, but Rep.

Omar tweeted a desire for $2,000 checks.

The current $1.9 trillion-relief plan being debated in Congress would only provide a third stimulus check of $1,400.

Qualifying individuals have only received two direct payments up to this point: .

A $600 check at the beginning of Jan.

2021 and a $1,200 check last spring.

Recurring direct payments until the economy recovers will help ensure that people can meet their basic needs, provide racially equitable solutions and shorten the length of the recession, Via Jan.

28 Congressional Letter