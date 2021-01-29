Dad shares heartbreaking story of losing son to suicide during pandemic

A father shares the heartbreaking story of losing his 16-year-old son to suicide during the pandemic, as a rise in emergency room mental health visits among teens has been linked to the ongoing isolation of Covid-19.
CNN’s Bianna Golodryga reports.
A father shares the heartbreaking story of losing his 16-year-old son to suicide during the pandemic, as a rise in emergency room mental health visits among teens has been linked to the ongoing isolation of Covid-19.
CNN’s Bianna Golodryga reports.
During the pandemic, we've heard countless stories about restaurants struggling, or even forced to close their doors. Our latest..