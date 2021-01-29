Local colleges prepare to reopen beginning Feb. 1

Hamilton College details procedures and protocols in place to resume the school year.

Are preparing to start the spring semester next week, newschannel2's chelsea sherrod is live in studio with the details on the coronavirus protocols and procedures schools have put in place.

Good evening chelsea jason, the start of the spring semester won't be much different from the fall testing, quarantine periods and distanced learning are just a few of the ways local colleges will combat the coronavirus this semester hamilton college, herkimer college, and suny poly each begin classes on monday february 1.

-- utica college will also start on monday but classes will be online for the first week with in-person instruction beginning febuary 8.

-- m-v-c-c is preparing to begin classes on tuesday february 2nd.

((insert l3 after ss)) at the end of the fall semester hamilton college, sent on-campus students home with coronavirus test kits to take atleast 3 to 5 days prior to their arrival on campus - depending on where they are traveling from.

And like other schools reopening on monday hamilton will have students to go through a quarantine period upon arrival.

Karen leach: anybody who's late arrival, gets, because is our last day of student arrivals so anybodyhat comesafta hoteto quarantinehrough the saem testing cycle wel'll actually test them in the hotels.

Their pre-test, their arrival test and then their four-day test and that's to try to eliminate any positives.

This mondaand tuesday, wll still haveome studts in quaraine because they rolin over four da, they'ltake the fit two da of class online, thefaculty l be rurning to hilton's campus.

About 170 of them will be learning fully remote.

A couple of other things: students are to not gather in groups of more than 10 unless it is approved.

Food delivery has also been provided so students do not travel into the town area.

Jason.

A signing ceremony today has officially partnered suny poly wi