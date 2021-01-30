Men in Kilts - Sam Heughan Addresses the Haggis

Men in Kilts - Sam Heughan Addresses the Haggis - Sam Heughan reads Scottish poet Robert Burns’ classic “Address to a Haggis.” Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham premieres February 14 on STARZ.

#MenInKilts​ #STARZ The journey of “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” takes viewers from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of “Outlander,” that molded Scotland as we know it today.