Helen Keller Hospital sees decrease in number of coronavirus patients

Until vaccines become more wide-spread - hospitals across the state are still caring for hundreds of covid-19 patients.

But in the shoals - for the first time in months - helen keller's coronavirus numbers are in the low 30's.

Waay 31's breken terry spoke with the hospital presdient who says this isn't a time to backdown from the virus, breken?

Right now helen keller hospital is caring for 32 coronavirus patients.

Within the last few weeks they had as many as 68 coroanvirus patients but were not out of the woods.

Helen keller hospital president kyle buchanan said masks and people avoiding large groups after the holidays has helped bring numbers down and while having 32 patients compared to 68 is something to celebrate he said the virus is still going through the community.

> <our peak in the summer was at that range in the low 30's and we were freaking out at that point and wondering how we could make it through that period.

We still have a very long way to go we still see 600 to 700 new positive cases in colbert, lauderdale, and franklin county every week.

Until those community