Billy Porter, Mario Cantone, Dr Oz, Dominic Fumusa and More Join 5th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show to Raise Awareness and Fund

February 4th is World Cancer Awareness Day and for the last 5 years as part of NY Fashion Week, The Blue Jacket Fashion Show has been gathering celebs from the fashion, sports and media worlds to walk the runway in one-of-a kind Blue Jacket creations to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research.

Fashion Icon Billy Porter, actors Mario Cantone and Dominic Fumusa, Dr. Oz and so many more have been part of the show for years, lending their runway swaggers and famous faces to help educate men, particularly black men about the disease and the importance of getting screened.