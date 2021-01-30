Skip to main content
Sarasota Police Chief resigns

Sarasota's police chief resigned after accusations of misconduct by an officer.

SAY THE CALL WAS A PRANK,LIFTING THE LOCKDOWN AROUND10:30 A.M.SARASOTA POLICE CHIEF BERNADETTEDIPINO HAS RESIGNED AFTER EIGHTYEARS.

IT COMES AFTER A FELLOWOFFICER ACCUSED HER OF JOKINGLYASKING OFFICERS FOR A TASER TOQUIET A MENTALLY ILL HOMELESSMAN AT AN EVENT IN NOVEMBER.DIPINO HAS BEEN A LEADER

