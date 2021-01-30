Farmers to Families has started round 5

Families program began its fifth round.

With twelve hundred boxes to hand out, volunteers made it quick and simple for drivers.

Kq2's mitchell riberal spoke with volunteers and drivers on their thoughts and feelings surrounding this round of support..

(nat sound of people telling drivers to pull up to get their food)the fifth round of farmers to families has begun while it started at 9am, people were in line hours before it began."we've been out here since, 4 o'clock this morning" - theresa astonand happy that the program started back up"this is a very good program, i'm glad they got it going again" - astonvolunteers and those in line say that these fridays are a big help for those struggling."this is a big help for a lot of people.

Bringing in the dairy and everything, the meats and stuff, for a lot of families.

We have the struggles and there are a lot of families in town that are struggling and they can use this stuff" - aston.the long morning wait was met with joycars honking as soon as the food truck arrived(nat sound of cars honking)"that's just them showing appreciation for the truck, they have done that through every single phase we have been involved in" - richard bradleyvolunteers were not surprised at the amount of cars in line."the turnout this morning is not overwhelming, but fully expected."

- bradley picking up boxes(boxes picked up nat)closing doors(nat door closing)it was a quick and easy process for volunteers who were happy to help the community"we're excited to be able to help the community again in this fashion, being able to serve the community.

I know that there is hunger needs, i know that there's food needs, we are just blessed to be able to fulfill those" - bradleyreporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news each car was given two boxes of food and 2 gallons of milk.as long as weather permits, the fifth round will continue on each friday.

The round is expected to last through the month of februarywith hopes of it being extended into april.

Here's a