Santa Cruz utility worker tumbles down 150-foot hillside during landslide

INCLUDING AN EIGHTWEEK OLD NEWBORN WERE ABLETO MAKE IT OUT SAFELY.

##ANOTHER MUDSLIDE INAPTOS CAUSED SOME VERYSCARY MOMENTS FOR AP-G-AND-E EMPLOYEE....WORKING TO RESTORE POWERDURING RECENT STORMS.HIS TRUCK TUMBLED 150FEET DOWN A HILL.ACTION NEWS EIGHTREPORTER PHIL GOMEZ HASMORE ON WHAT HAPPENED ANDHOW THE WORKER IS DOING."Not far up Valencia SchoolRd, a huge chunk of itcollapsed.

There was a P-G-AND-E Rig with its operatorinside-they tumbled abou150 feet down the hillsidebefore they came to a rest.IT HAPPENED ABOUTMIDNIGHT, WHEN THE RAINSOAKED ROADWAY SIMPLY GAVEWAY."Just a knock on our door.And when you answered?There was nobody there.He went to the first cabinwhere the other two folksare up there looking"THE ONSLAUGHT OF RAINCAUSED A FIFTY FOOT SECTIONALONG THE 300 BLOCK OFVALENCIA SCHOOL ROAD TOWASH OUTTHE 41 YEAR OLD, PGANDEOPERATOR SUFFERED MINORINJURIES AND HAS ALREADYBEEN RELEASED FROM THEHOSPITAL"You can't predictsituations like these, sosafety is our number onepriorIty but crews arestill working in verytreacherous conditions"REMOVING THE 20,000 POUNDRIG FROM THE BOTTOM OF THIWET SOAKED HILLSIDE WILL BEA CHALLENGE"Right now, we're waitingfor the experts, thegeologists and staff tocome out and tell us what thestability of the hill is andall that"LIKE IN PAST YEARS WHENSTORMS HAVE CAUSED SEVEREDAMAGE TO INFRASTRUCTUREIT'S NOT KNOWN WHENVALENCIA SCHOOL ROAD WILLRECEIVE A PERMANENT FIX"We have our crewsprotecting withwinterizaton and we'regoing to mobilize crews tisweekend and place somepermanent barricades outthertHE HILLSIDE MAY STILL BEUNSTABLE SO THEY'VE CALLEDIN A GEOLOGIST TO DETERM