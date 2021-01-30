Some grocery store workers excited for chance to get coronavirus vaccine

New details - tonight grocery store workers are on the list for the next round of eligible people to get the coronavirus vaccination in alabama!

Waay31s sierra phillips met with a grocery store manager in scottsboro to learn whether they'll get the shot.

The manager here at the foodland in scottsboro explained that it looks like most of the employees here are ready and looking forward to the chance to get vaccinated some are still on the fence.

Blackwell- "some are hesitant."

Blackwell says he plans to get the vaccine when he can.

This comes as one of the places to get the shot is making adjustments because of lack of supply.

Highlands medical center says they're no longer giving out first doses because they aren't sure when they'll get more.

Back at foodland, blackwell says especially for grocery store workers who are essential workers this is good news.

Blackwell- "we're fighting our way through this right now, so we'll keep doing our part and this will only make it easier."

Grocery store workers become eligible starting february 8th.

Reporting in scottsboro sierra phillips waay31 news.