Tenney, Brindisi react to Judge DelConte's decision

And canvass of 1,097 ballots in the race for the 22nd congressional district.

Its been almost 90 days since election day.

Now the race for the 22nd congressional district seat is one step closer to being called.

After the completion of the three-day oneida county canvass of one thousand 97 rejected ballots republican claudia tenney leads democrat anthony brindisi by 122 votes.

This total number of votes is unofficial until everything is finalized and certified on monday.

Tonight we got reaction from tenney on judge delconte's decision on disputed ballots challenged across the district.

Claudia tenney: it appears that we have a pretty good lead going into the final canvass which will be monday.

They're not going to be that many more ballots counted based on what his ruling says.

So, i do feel like depending on how those turn out, i think the lead that we built up over the last three days in oneida county will probably hold and we hope to be certified as soon as possible.

But of course, i'm sure that either way there will be an appeal.

So we'll find out how quickly the appellate division rules on this case.

We reached out to the brindisi campaign and they sent us this statement saying: "the integrity, accuracy, and efficiency of this process has always been the brindisi campaign's priority.

With ballots still to be counted as part of the initial count and pending appeals from both parties it is important not to rush to judgement.

We are hopeful that once all the legal ballots are counted, anthony will be certified the winner."

Seven counties in the district are ordered to retrieve ballots from oswego county supreme court on monday february first and complete the final canvasses by tuesday.

If you want to view the 23-page judge delconte ruling just head to our website at w-k-t-v dot com.

