NBC 26 weather forecast

Most of the daytime Saturday should be quiet with maybe a few flurries.

It'll be breezy and mild with highs in the low 30s.

There will be a low pressure system just grazing our area, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It looks like the farther you live to the south, the more snow you may see.

South of HWY 29, we may see 2-4" of snow.

There will be more in Manitowoc/Sheboygan Counties and along and south of HWY 110.

This is preliminary and we'll fine tune that forecast as that system gets closer.

Highs over the weekend will be in the low 30s.

Jimmy the Groundhog will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter or not on Tuesday.