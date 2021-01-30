Budget 2021: What is in store for the middle class, govt to bring tax relief? | Oneindia News

All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget 2021 to see how this budget gets the pandemic-ravaged nation back to being the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The nation is limping back to normalcy from a year of economic contraction, business shutdowns, and job and income losses, all brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Measures are needed to accelerate growth, create more jobs, increase household incomes, boost investment and consumption and nurse the economy back to health.

At this unprecedented economic juncture, here is what the middle-class taxpayer expects from the Finance Minister.

In order to provide relief to salaried middle-class taxpayers the central government should consider hiking the standard deduction limit in the upcoming Budget 2021.

