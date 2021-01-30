Uttarakhand's sheep breeding program gives boost to farmers' income

In a bid to hit the target of doubling the farmers' income by 2022, Structured Breeding Program through National Livestock Mission (NLM) will play a major role in it.

Uttarakhand breeding centre is spread over 29.5 acre of land in Kopardhar.

Government of India imported 199 female and 41 male Australian Merino in 2019.

After about 5 months of successful rearing in Uttarakhand, the sheep were machine sheared in first week of May 2020.

The lab result of wool obtained is very promising and proves the adaptability of Australian merino sheep in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand currently has 3 lakhs of sheep, which produce coarse carpet quality wool.