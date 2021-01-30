Delhi blast: Israel envoy to India suspects terror attack targeting embassy

Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka asserted that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion.

He suspected that Friday's blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi could be a terror attack.

He added that his country has full trust in Indian authorities.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on Friday.

No injuries were reported in the incident, however, windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.