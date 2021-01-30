Govt is still open to hold discussions with farmers: Pralhad Joshi

Following All-party meet, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is still open to hold talks with farmers.

"In 11th Centre-farmer negotiation, we'd said that government is open for discussion.

The Agriculture Minister had said that he's just a phone call away; whenever you give a call he's ready for discussion.

It still stands good.

Government is ready to hold discussions.

This is what PM said (in all-party meet)," said Pralhad Joshi.

He added, "A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in the US (in California).

This is a huge insult.

The PM has strongly condemned it."