Hairdresser returns to salon after injunction

A hairdresser who was fined £17,000 for opening during the November lockdown has been told she could be arrested if she reopens before the end of March.Sinead Quinn, the owner of Quinn Blakey Hairdressing, in Oakenshaw, Bradford, has not paid the fixed penalty notices she was issued with last year for repeatedly breaching lockdown rules.Kirklees Council has now been granted an injunction forbidding Ms Quinn from opening her salon during the current lockdown.