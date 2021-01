Rare stamps exhibition held in Rajkot on Bapu's death anniversary

An exhibition showcasing rare collection of stamps related to Mahatma Gandhi was being held in Rajkot.

The exhibition was held on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

People flocked to the exhibition and remembered 'Bapu' and his path of non-violence which led India towards freedom.

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948.