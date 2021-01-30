BMC opens its '128-yrs-old heritage headquarter' for public viewing

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) opened its headquarters for public viewing from January 30.

It has been opened as a part of heritage walk initiative in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present over there along with other party workers.

This initiative is a joint venture of the civic body and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), and involves guided tours through the building, with story-telling sessions about its historic and architectural significance.

BMC headquarters is 128-years-old and was completed in 1893.

The building has been constructed in the Venetian Gothic, Indo-Saracenic style.

The heritage tours has commence this weekend, with four batches of 15 people each.

Following this week's take off, every subsequent week will have eight batches, depending on the off take.

Each tour will cost Rs 300 per person excluding camera usage charges.