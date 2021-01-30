Ahmedabad hosts luxury cars expo

Car expo was organised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Various luxurious cars were put on public display.

It was the first car expo which was organised offline after the COVID induced lockdown.

Cars like Aston Martin Vantage and Ferrari Portofino were seen along with other top-of-the-line cars worth Rs 75 crores under one roof.

The visitors flocked at the car expo to see their favourite cars.

Many of the visitors also showed interest in buying cars as they didn't buy cars last years due to COVID-19 lockdown.