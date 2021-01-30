Import your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram with this new feature

As new users are hopping on to messaging services to try the variations in the technology services, the freeware cloud-based instant messaging software and application service Telegram has launched a new feature that can import user's chat history from WhatsApp.

According to The Verge, users won't lose their chat history while switching on to the new platform.

On iOS, the component showed up with version 7.4, released on Thursday (local time) and spotted by 9to5 Mac.

Telegram has hence reported that the new feature is likewise accessible for Android.

Close by WhatsApp, conversations from Line and KakaoTalk can likewise be imported, as indicated by Telegram's iOS changelog.

Whereas, on iOS users can bring chats from WhatsApp into the most recent version (7.4.1) of Telegram and proceed with the conversation, in so far as each WhatsApp user has a Telegram account, reported The Verge.

For users escaping from WhatsApp to Telegram, having the option to take their talk narratives with them implies one less obstruction to exchanging.

The import cycle chips away at a chat-by-chat premise yet seem to work for both individual and group chats, in any event with WhatsApp.

To import a conversation from Facebook's messenger on iOS, open the pertinent discussion, and tap the group or contact name from the top point of the chat to open its information screen.

From that point, the 'Export Chat' alternative opens the iOS Share Sheet, where users will see the choice to choose Telegram.

At that point, simply select a Telegram chat to import the messages.

On Android, Telegram noticed that the WhatsApp 'Export Chat' choice can be found by tapping the three-spot button on the upper right of a visit, and afterward choosing 'More'.