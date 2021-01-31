John Hunt Park Clinic Expands to Weekends

The Expansion will Allow the Clinic to Administer 1,000 More Doses Each Week

Good medical information gets to the public.

Today marks the first saturday that the huntsville hospital clinic at john hunt park was open for covid-19 vaccinations.

And now - people can schedule an appointment any day of the week to get their shot!

Waay 31's luke hajdasz was there when the doors opened this morning.

It was a cold, dreary day at john hunt park.

But - that didn't stop those eligible from coming out to get their covid-19 vaccine.

Since most who can get it are age 75 and older - the hospital says transportation can be tricky.

So to help with that - they opened up their vaccine clinic at john hunt park on the weekends.

Huntsville hospital vice president of operations tracy doughty says this will give more flexibility to those who depends on others for rides, but still want to be vaccinated.

Some people have transportation issues, or their children are working, or they're working, so to have a weekend option, that was the best for our community and best for the patients.

The hospital administers 500 doses a day at this location.

Do the math - and the weekend appointments will count for or an extra 1,000 doses administered each week.

That will bring the total up to 3,500 vaccines