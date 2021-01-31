Tips coming in on Vincennes cold case

Composites of a suspect were released at the beginning of January.

A cold case in vincennes is beginning to get some attention.

That's all thanks to new information that's coming out.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains what's new in the case.

Gar} "the vincennes police department compiled a sketch using dna in hopes of solving a cold case.

That information that was released to the public appears to be paying off."

That cold case relates to a sexual assault.

The crime happened on november 21st of 2008.

"lots of people were going in and out of town at that time for different reasons."

A 21 year old woman was the victim.

An unknown man broke into her home.

He then beat the victim and sexually assaulted her.

"we've been working on the dna process trying to identify like family trees and things like that."

That resulted in two composites of a suspect.

Since those were released tips have been streaming into the department.

"we're following up the leads as they come in.

It has definitely gave us a shot in the arm.

It has revitalized the case to where we think we're moving in the right direction."

Gar} "if you have any information on the case you're asked to call the vincennes police department.

That number is 812 882 1630.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10."