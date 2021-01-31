Frigid temperatures are drawing people to the slopes

As most people would prefer to stay inside during this frigid cold spell, many others are seeing it as the perfect opportunity to get out, get some fresh air and get active on the ski slopes.

Woods valley today, as many enjoyed getting outdooes and being active...during covid!

With temperatures in the low teens and a slight wind making it feel close to zero...the combination actually makes for a nice day on the slopes.

(olivia benson, rome resident) .

None .

None tc : 14:44 "its never too cold to ski you just have to wear more layers each time."

(gracie lucia, rome resident) tc : 16:47 "doou feel like youre layered up correctly yeah, so no problems out there right as long as you got the right stuff and you should be fine right yeah we ever get cold we just come inside and sit for a while."

Some say there's no safer way to be active in the winter...during covid... (merlin dickson, rome resident) tc : 14:06 "definitely definitely does get out get some exercise getting into teh environment,we, owner, woods valley) tc : 20:55 "conditions are fantastic, the outlook for the next two weeks looks dynamite, not so cold, a littlb of snow here in there.

We got a tremendous base.

We are takingre trying to put all of ouras to an online plform so wecan ma" woods valley owner tim woods says sometimes people in the media who are not winter people...don't look at the snow, and especially the bitter cold temperatures as a good thing and tell people it might be a good day to stay inside.

He says that costs him money when people say that... tc : 09:29 "every station you turn on, i mean its the same, its the samall or central new yo& can tell you tt the weather reporting in california or colorador utah, they celebratwinter littlh my god here comes."

Here what nf meteorologist bill kardis told our viewers during friday night's 11:00 newscast... ((((( leave this lower 3rd up the whole time bill is on camera for this bite - so people don't think it's live) (chief meteorologist bill kardis) tc : 24:40 "despite the cold weather if you enjoy winter sports and if you had the proper gear and if you take breaks it is great weather to enjoy the snow.

The snow is going to be in pristine shape of the next few days, weve had temperatures below freezing all week and that will be the case heading into the weekend as well as early next week, enjoy it, conditions are really really nice at the moment."

Tim woods says just the words wind chill advisory... (nat of bill) can have a chilling effect on his business... tc : 11:24 "everybodys purchased ahead of time theyre watching the news and pick up the onend saying oh my god i think we made a miske by pnning to tomorrow woods beleivit's neve.

Tc : 017 "you have use comm sense.he clothing that we ha access to toy is so ch better tn it was 34 years a, you can layup, limif skiing and alws happen so thats a befit not only focovid h the newest coronirus nuers.

In onea county --six cov1 new potive tests.801