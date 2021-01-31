Utica boy raises money for children with cancer for birthday

An 8 year old boy raised nearly $300 for a children's cancer center after asking for donations for his birthday.

Money to children with cancer.

Wyatt fairbrother has raised nearly three hundred dollars so f, and the commuty thanked m todaby throwinghim a .

Members of both the utica police department and the oneida county sheriffs office were on hand and donated to the fund.

Wyatt says he wanted to help kids who can't celebrate events like birthdays the way he can.

I felt what it was like for the other kids to not have birthdays and stuff.

And so they can have birthdays.

The money will be donated to upstate golisano's children's hospital in syracuse.

Happy birthday wyatt.

A group of students at westmoreland central took a math