West Lafayette Jr. Sr. High School named #70 on best U.S. high schools

Newsweek has released its Best 100 Public High Schools in America list

West lafayette junior-senior high school is ranked number 70 on that list.

This is a special achievement considering there are more than 24- thousand high schools in america.

This ranking is determine by looking at eight factors.

Including grades, sat and act scores, culture and diversity and school activities.

Only two other indiana high schools made the list.

Including the indiana academy in muncie.

And signature school in evansville.