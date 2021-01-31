Local Teacher Happy to get Vaccination

Teachers Will Be Able to Get Vaccinated Starting Feb. 8th

Turning to the pandemic -- the alabama department of public health is preparing to expand the eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine.

Starting february 8th people like grocery store employees, postal workers and other frontline workers will be elibible for the first time in our state.

Those in education are also on the list.

Educators like madison butler are among those at high risk of work-related exposure.

"when you're teaching, we are worried about meeting benchmark goals and the data on our students and making sure that they're safe, and this is another way we can make sure our students are safe."

For teachers around the state -- news of the upcoming vaccine expansion is reason to be excited.

Educators like madison butler are among those at high risk of work-related exposure.

As such, butler says she feels its very important for those who want the vaccine to be able to take it.

Butler teaches in haleyville and says their local hospital was able to offer the vaccine to teachers earlier this month due to vaccine availability... adding that the vaccine has made those she works with feel more at peace...something she knows others across the state are desperately hoping for.

"i know it's kind of a tough spot to have -- be in a place where you have want something but you can't get it, especially when it's something that could potentially save your life or the life of somebody that you care for or interact with daily."

Due to a previous adverse reaction, doctors advised butler not to get vaccinated yet ... though she wishes she was able to get it in order to better protect her students and others.

While the state has february 8th slated for the expansion -- it could be several weeks before the members of this new group can recieve their doses.

Dr. karen landers of a-d- p-h said friday -- while it seems like a simple matter it's actually quite complex.

"we want to get this vaccine out as much as anyone and we certainly understand the demand for it and we just don't have the supply to meet the demand that everyone would like to have at the moment."

It's a message echoed by huntsville hospital -- with officials saying friday that the new group should not anticipate vaccination for several weeks -- with eight thousand people in earlier phases still waiting for their doses.