Saturday night high school basketball

Final.

Rivals tyner and howard are used to volleying back and forth for bragging rights.

Last year, the rams beat howard for the district title.

Two weeks later, the hustlin tigers topped tyner for the region championship.

Fast forward to this year... tyner demolished howard two weeks ago.

Tonight, howard aiming to even the score.

Tigers fresh off a win at red bank last night.

Ready to do it again.

=== took 2 and a half minutes for the first points tonight.

Meechie bowen driving in for the deuce and one.

3-0 howard.

=== more where that came from.

Xavier fisher drains the next points.

5-3 howard.

=== here comes the ram train.

Trent gresham with two.

Tyner takes the lead next possession.

=== marcus greer takes it right back.

How can you not make it when you're that wide open!?

Tied at 10 after one.

=== more of the same second quarter, kedrick thorne drawing the foul.

This one tight until the end.

But howard prevails, 58-51.

Dr. pepper classic finishing up with the main event tonight.

Hamilton heights versus mccallie.

Blue tornado up early.

7-foot david craig doesn't even need to jump for this one.

Mccallie by 3.

=== hawks start the second quarter off on a big run.

Yerald mieses gets it going.

=== then jamichael stillwell makes mccallie regret that turnover.

Mccallie by one.

=== more ball control troubles for the blue tornado.

This time it's mieses who lobs it up for cole farrell.

Hawks take the lead.

=== eric rivers showing off his speed before halftime.

He's like the flash.

21 points for the senior.

However, mccallie couldn't out run the hawks.

Hamilton heights