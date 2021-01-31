COVID-19 scare: Kerala Police imposes strict enforcement of guidelines

In the view of COVID-19 scare, Kerala Police enforced SOPs guidelines in public places on Jan 30.

Police will take stringent action against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines.

This action has been enforced amid increasing number of COVID cases in the state.

As of now, Kerala has 72,482 number of active COVID-19 cases.

Speaking on this Malappuram SP Abdul Karim said stringent action will be taken against the offenders of COVID-19 guidelines.

"We plan to control and limit the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala by enforcing social distancing in public places.

We have also made announcements using police vehicles.

After issuing warnings for 1-2 days, we will take stringent action," said SP Karim.