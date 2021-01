State level inter-district Kabaddi tournament organised in J-K's Rajouri

The three-day state level inter-district Kabaddi tournament, for U-19 year boys organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

The tournament was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports department Rajouri.

As many as 204 players from seventeen districts are participating in the event.

The competition started on Jan 29 and will end today.