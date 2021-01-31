CM Shivraj launches 'Pulse Polio Programme' in MP

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Pulse Polio Programme' in the state by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at an event in Bhopal on January 31.

President Ram Nath Kovind launched the programme on Jan 30, by administering polio drops to few kids at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday.

"Our target is to administer the polio drops to 1 crore and 11 lakh children," said the CM to ANI.

The first phase of three-day Polio vaccination drive started from today onwards and will go till Feb 02.