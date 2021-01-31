Marcus Rashford latest player targeted by online abuse as FA promises crackdown

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has become the latest player to be targeted by online abuse.

He tweeted: “Humanity and social media at its worst.

Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am."A statement released on the FA’s official Twitter account said: “We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of any racist abuse.

This is not acceptable in any part of society.“We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media platforms to remove this – and all elements of – discrimination from our sport.”