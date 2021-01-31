Budget Session: Govt is ready to discuss, reply on issues, says Pralhad Joshi to Opposition

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi ahead of the Budget Session said that government is ready to discuss and reply on all issues raised by opposition.

He said, "We are discussing for 20 hours, led them raise any issue, government is ready to reply." Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "1st half of Budget Session is for Motion of Thanks on President's Address and discussion.

2nd is for discussion over budget and any urgent bill.

In remaining 2nd half of session, let them ask whatever they want to, government is ready.

But they can raise the issue in President's address and budget discussion.

All put together, we are discussing for 20 hours, led them raise any issue, government is ready to reply."