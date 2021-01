Nation was shocked to witness insult of tricolour on R-Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 31 said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the tricolour on Republic Day.

The Prime Minister made the statement while addressing the first 'Maan Ki Baat' of 2021.