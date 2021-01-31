TMC stole paddy, lentils during COVID lockdown in Bengal: Smriti Irani

While addressing a rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Howrah on January 31, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani said, "What West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done?

During COVID-19 lockdown, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has looted the state.

Throughout the country under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Scheme (PMGKS), 80 crore people got 5 kg rice grains and 1 kg 'daal' (pulses) for 8 months." "In West Bengal during the lockdown, Trinamool Congress (TMC) only misappropriated (stole) paddy and lentils, she added.